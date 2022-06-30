Gloucester Advocate

State Emergency Services issues warning

Updated July 1 2022 - 12:59am, first published June 30 2022 - 11:47pm
Minor to possible flooding for parts of the Mid North Coast

Heavy rainfall is forecast to develop through central parts of the coast from the Illawarra to southern parts of the Mid North Coast tomorrow, Saturday, July 2.

Local News

