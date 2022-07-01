Gloucester Advocate

Find Me app helps Belbora man recover iPhone

By Rick Kernick
Updated July 1 2022 - 5:16am, first published 1:27am
Image: Shutterstock

A Belbora man whose iPhone was reportedly stolen while shopping, has been able to retrieve it using the phone's 'Find My' application.

