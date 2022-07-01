A Belbora man whose iPhone was reportedly stolen while shopping, has been able to retrieve it using the phone's 'Find My' application.
Ben Meeks had been shopping in Gloucester Woolworths at midday on Friday, June 24 when he noticed his iPhone missing. He immediately contacted Woolworths staff who attempted to locate the phone by calling his number.
After the search failed to locate the phone, Mr Meeks then reported it to Gloucester police.
Mr Meeks then utilised the tracking app which directed him to a location on the Bucketts Way, just past Bundook Road, where he was able to retrieve the phone.
"I've driven back to where the Find My Phone app tells me and I start 'pinging' it. I kept on walking up, like 10 metres from where I'd parked the car, and I looked down on my phone. It was still hard to believe that it all worked," Mr Meeks said.
According to insurer, NRMA, mobile phones were the fifth most likely item to be stolen in home burglaries. However, the high value and portability of such devices made them especially popular for thieves in public places.
Mr Meeks, who has business interests in North America for which he requires the phone, was obviously relieved to have the device back in his possession. "I've got a US SIM and an Australian SIM in the phone, so it would have been really super inconvenient to go and get that re-provisioned," he said.
As of time of printing, no arrests have been made in regard to the matter.
