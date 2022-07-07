Restoration experts, Peter and Kim Gollan will be presenting a range of information about riparian restoration - including how to prioritise your efforts to support recovery in river and creek systems; weed control methodology (including privet, lantana, moth vine, honeysuckle); when and why revegetation in necessary, and how to achieve good results in the riparian zone. They will also be demonstrating the "Fig Replacement" method for large tree weeds, such as camphor laurel, and coral trees.