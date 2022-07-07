The last three years have been a challenge for local landholders, in more ways than one. Long years of drought, followed by devastating fires, then unprecedented rain and flood events have left many people wondering how much more our environment can cope with.
Mid Coast 2 Tops Landcare is delivering a series of free workshops and field days aimed at supporting local landholders in the recovery and restoration of our landscapes, to enhance native ecosystems and conserve biodiversity.
Advertisement
As part of the Private Land Conservation Education Series, a demonstration day is being held at Bindera on Tuesday, July 19, at 9am, at The Steps Campground, Barrington.
Hosts, Naomi and Brian Kilby have a long history of undertaking conservation focused works on their section of Barrington River. They regularly host Duke of Edinburgh Award participants in the completion of their set tasks, such as conservation focused volunteering and tree planting, and will be showcasing their property on the day.
Restoration experts, Peter and Kim Gollan will be presenting a range of information about riparian restoration - including how to prioritise your efforts to support recovery in river and creek systems; weed control methodology (including privet, lantana, moth vine, honeysuckle); when and why revegetation in necessary, and how to achieve good results in the riparian zone. They will also be demonstrating the "Fig Replacement" method for large tree weeds, such as camphor laurel, and coral trees.
You will also hear about local threatened species programs being delivered locally by Local Land Services and MidCoast Council, including updates on the Manning River Helmeted Turtle, the platypus, rikali and exciting new methods of monitoring for fauna in our waterways.
This event is free and open to everyone. Morning tea will be provided. Come along and learn about how to support healthy river and creek environments in your patch.
For more information and to register for the event, head to Riparian Ramble Registration or contact Isabelle Strachan on 0413 113 315.
This event is part of the Partnering in Private Land Conservation project, a joint initiative delivered by Landcare NSW and the NSW Biodiversity Conservation Trust, and supported locally by MidCoast Council.
Did you know? Gloucester Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.