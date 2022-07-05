Gloucester Advocate
2022 Brick and Rolling Pin Competition at Stroud

July 5 2022 - 2:00am
Bricks, rolling pins, and rubber chooks are the name of the game. Photo supplied

Organisers of the 2022 Stroud Brick and Rolling Pin Throwing Competition have postponed the event until Saturday, August 20. It was to be held this Saturday, July 9.

