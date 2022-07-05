Severe weather warning moves north

The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) has issued a severe weather warning today, Wednesday, July 6 for heavy rain for parts of the Mid North Coast.
Heavy rainfall, which may lead to flash flooding will continue across the region today before easing late in the day.
Advertisement
The most likely period for heavy rainfall is during the afternoon.
Six-hourly rainfall totals between 60 and 90 mm are possible throughout the warning area.
Isolated six-hourly totals between 125 and 150mm are also possible, most likely associated with embedded thunderstorms north of Kempsey during the afternoon.
A flood watch remains current for a number of rivers in the area including:
Catchments likely to be affected include:
Remember, if it's flooded , forget it!
Keep clear of creeks and storm drains.
If you are trapped by flash flooding, seek refuge in the highest available place and ring 000 if you need rescue.
For emergency help in floods and storms, ring your local SES Unit on 132 500.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.