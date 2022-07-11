Gloucester Advocate

Rod and Barbara Zemanek were presented with a life membership of Karuah and Great Lakes Landcare

July 11 2022 - 2:00am
Karuah and Great Lakes Landcare president, Dale Bradshaw, outgoing convenor, Rod Zemanek, treasurer Robyn Lamond and local coordinator, Joel Dunn. Image Landcare.

Karuah and Great Lakes (KGL) Landcare's management committee has acknowledged Rod and Barbara Zemanek with a life membership in recognition of their services to the Karuah catchment.

