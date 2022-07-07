Support learning life skills Advertising Feature

IN THE SWIM: Sean with his mother Kim and some of the team from Taree. Sean now works at an aquarium after joining Northcott's Vocational Skills Training and Employment service.

When Sean was 17, he was accessing Northcott respite services, however, he was lacking motivation.



He felt lonely and spent most of his time in his room; he had no confidence and struggled to communicate with people.



"We were at a point where we didn't know which way to turn," mum Kim said.



So she contacted Northcott in Taree to see what other options were available.



In 2020, Sean started attending our Skills4Life service, where he was able to practice his social skills in a safe and supportive environment and make new friends.



Last year, he significantly increased his confidence and ability to interact with others, opening his eyes to new possibilities.



This year, Sean joined Northcott's Vocational Skills Training and Employment service and he is very excited to have secured work experience at a local aquarium, where he checks fish tanks and is also starting to do some customer service tasks.



The positive experience has motivated Sean to look for other work experience opportunities, and ultimately get ready to have a paid job.

Northcott is a not-for-profit disability service provider that supports people with disability all over NSW, including the Mid-North Coast to realise their potential.



The Vocational Skills service is a practical, hands-on program, with a genuine focus and commitment to supporting customers to become work ready, gain work experience, and explore volunteer opportunities to improve their likelihood of finding a job.



Customers can take part in activities and get a feel for the skills you will learn and develop, as well as getting to know their strengths and how they can be used to gain independence or get a job.

Northcott provides personalised and dynamic support, delivered by a committed team who will optimise and maximise support and services for every customer.



