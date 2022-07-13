Gloucester Advocate
Have your say on the draft MidCoast Waste Strategy 2030

July 13 2022 - 2:00am
Strategic plan to reduce waste in Mid Coast

A draft strategy which sets the direction for planning and the delivery of waste services in the Mid Coast local government area (LGA) beyond 2030 has gone on public exhibition.

