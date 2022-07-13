Strategic plan to reduce waste in Mid Coast

A draft strategy which sets the direction for planning and the delivery of waste services in the Mid Coast local government area (LGA) beyond 2030 has gone on public exhibition.
Designed by MidCoast Council, the strategy sets ambitious targets for waste management that align with the visions and themes of the community and establishes priority areas to better manage waste in our region.
However, before it pushes ahead with the plan, council is inviting members of the community for their input.
The document reflects waste management initiatives and targets set within the NSW Government's Waste and Sustainable Materials Strategy 2041," liveable communities director, Paul De Szell said.
"We have set ambitious targets for waste reduction by 2030," Mr De Szell said.
"This is to stress the value of waste as a resource and to minimise the environmental impacts of waste disposal," he said.
"We all have a role to play in reducing the amount of waste that we send to landfill.
"Changing the way we think about waste can and does make a difference.
"As a community, we need to get better at reducing, reusing, recycling and repurposing our waste."
The draft strategy addresses projected increases in domestic waste tonnages, recycling contamination rates, littering, illegal dumping and landfill gas emissions.
The plan outlines actions and timeframes for each identified action.
These will be monitored to measure progress towards achieving the strategy's targets.
The public exhibition closes at 4.30pm on Tuesday, August 9.
To view the document head to https://haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/waste-strategy-2030
