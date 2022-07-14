The phrase "Of the people, by the people, for the people," may have been made famous by US president Abraham Lincoln during his Gettysburg Address, but if you had to describe the work done by those generous souls at the Gloucester Community Shop, you'd be hard pressed to find a better turn of phrase.
Whether it's purchasing apparel for youth sporting teams, or helping to raise funds to donate an AccuVein to Gloucester Hospital, it seems like there's no cause too big or small that this dedicated group isn't prepared to undertake.
Staffed by about 30 volunteers, the Gloucester Community Shop is an enterprise independent of any church, political or outside organisation. It is run solely to aid those in need within the local community - and it seems to be doing a pretty good job of it.
Opening late in 2018 and relying on donations of second hand goods, in its relatively short time in operation the shop has already given out more than $100,000 within the community.
"We rely on the community and people around to bring in donations that are resalable," volunteer, Diann Relf said.
"Everything is kind of reused. You've just got to think 'what?' and 'wherefore'. We have a few patchwork ladies knitting, we have a lot of crochet ladies who make up kneerugs, beanies and things like that."
However, it seems the establishment has found a way to give back to the community in more than just financial terms. It has become something of a site for networking goodwill, where people can meet to enjoy each other's company and stay connected.
"We have some come in and they just really don't want anything in particular, they just have a look. It's somewhere for them to sit and have a chat," Diann said.
The Gloucester Community Shop is a non-profit organisation, raising money for the community through its Op Shop at 41 King Street. For more information, contact Di Relf on 0437 937 936
