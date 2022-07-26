Gloucester MediCo's entry has won the 2022 GP Synergy Rural General Practice Video Competition for its creative video featuring Dr Jim Bird.
The winning video: GP Synergy 2022 Rural Video Competition Winner
Advertisement
The three-minute video aimed at inspiring medical students and young doctors to go into a career in rural general practice, focuses on Dr Bird's decision to make Gloucester his home following his own general practice training in the town.
Practice manager at Gloucester MediCo, Mellissa Williams said the motivation for entering the competition was the practice's commitment to training rural GPs of the future. "We look forward to welcoming new GP trainees every term as we enjoy watching them grow and learn and become a part of the community.
"We're very excited to be the winners of this competition, and to be able to showcase Gloucester and the challenges and rewards of being a rural GP," Ms Williams said.
"Being the only medical centre in a 100 kilometre radius, and with our GPs also servicing the hospital, means our doctors really are a part of the community, and the community truly appreciates them."
With fewer medical students choosing general practice as compared to other specialties, the number of available GPs faces a serious shortfall, a situation that is further exacerbated in regional and rural areas.
It is hoped the competition and similar such initiatives will help alleviate the shortage of general practitioners outside of metropolitan areas by extolling the virtues unique to the rural lifestyle.
Cameron Wilson, CEO of NSW and ACT General Practice training organisation, GP Synergy, congratulated the team at Gloucester MediCo on their winning video.
"We are delighted at the number of entries we received highlighting the benefits of a career in general practice across regional and rural NSW," Mr Wilson said.
"The passion that doctors and practice staff have for their communities and providing them with the best care is clear. The videos highlight the professional, personal and community rewards that rural general practice can offer from the perspective of rural GPs themselves.
"The team from Gloucester MediCo has highlighted the many benefits of both undertaking training and working as a rural GP in Gloucester."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.