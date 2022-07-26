Gloucester Advocate
Our People

Gloucester MediCo wins 2022 GP Synergy Rural General Practice Video Competition

July 26 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Gloucester MediCo's entry has won the 2022 GP Synergy Rural General Practice Video Competition for its creative video featuring Dr Jim Bird.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.