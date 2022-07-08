5 tips for getting the right car insurance policy

Car insurance is an absolute necessity to protect one of your most valuable assets. Photo: Adobe Stock.

This is branded content.

Most car owners think that car insurance is just an unnecessary expense, especially if you consider the ever-increasing prices of fuel and car servicing bills.

But in reality, car insurance is a must, and you should never put it off after purchasing a vehicle. It can save you from a lot of financial trouble in case you get involved in an accident. It can also give you peace of mind and help you sleep soundly at night knowing that your car has protection.

It can be a challenging task to choose the right car insurance policy for you. To help you out, we've got some tips for you to pick the best car insurance for your needs.



1. Do your research

You must do your research first when picking up car insurance with Youi and others. The problem is, most people pick the first one they find just to get it over and done with. This isn't a surprise since there are many car insurance companies that offer competitive products, making it hard to choose one.

But this isn't how you should be selecting a car insurance policy. Bear in mind that insurance companies are different, and the same can be said about the policies they're offering. If you don't do your research and just pick the first car insurance that you see, it may cost you a lot and give you a lot of problems later on.

You can always visit the company website or call them to get information, especially if you're looking for a quote. Most insurance providers have a dedicated FAQs page, which answers all the frequently asked questions. If you have other queries, you can send them an email or simply call their phone number.

2. Find a reputable insurer

Among the most important factors to consider when choosing the right auto insurance policy is the company's reputation.

Before signing up for any policy, compare premiums and discounts offered by each company. Research the company's reputation and customer satisfaction. You might not know much about car insurance before shopping, so research their reputation and quality of service. Find customer reviews online, and weigh up if the majority of customer's experiences are positive ones.

Shopping around and comparing car insurance policies in terms of costs and coverage ensures you are getting the best deal. Photo: Adobe Stock.

3. Always ask for a quote

Obtain quotes from each company for the same coverage and limits and ask each company to include all possible discounts. Many insurance companies offer discounts if you pay for a policy in full upfront. It's important to understand that insurance rates vary widely based on your specific circumstances and personal information. By comparing multiple insurance quotes from the same company, you can choose the best option for your needs.

Comparing quotes for car insurance is the easiest and quickest way to save money on your policy. Rates change frequently, and comparison shopping can save you a lot of money every year.

4. Compare rates

When you compare rates when choosing a car insurance policy, be sure to consider the limits and types of coverage. Cheaper insurance policies typically offer the smallest amount of coverage. Higher coverage limits will provide you with more financial protection but will increase your premium. If you have a large budget, you can opt to pay a higher excess to save money on premiums. Remember that higher excesses will also increase your costs, so you should carefully compare excess payments and the corresponding premiums.

Compare policies for the same coverage amount. If you're unsure, talk to a representative from the insurance provider. You may need additional liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, as well as other add-ons.

5. Review the policy before signing

Most car owners are quick to sign the dotted line when it comes to an insurance policy. However, taking the time to review the policy and read the fine print thoroughly can be worth it.

Sit down with your insurance agent to talk about the policy. Make sure every detail in the policy is covered during the discussion. If you don't understand any terminologies, ask the agent to explain them to you. Find out what's covered and what's not in your policy.

Final thoughts

When you're choosing car insurance, you'll want to look for a company that offers specific coverage for your vehicle. You should compare quotes from several different insurance companies and consider which coverages you need the most. Your goal should be to get the best policy at a price that fits your budget and needs. Consider the ideas mentioned here as you plan and prepare.