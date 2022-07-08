Gloucester Advocate

Natural disaster declaration for MidCoast local government area

July 8 2022 - 6:00am
The community on Mount Coxcomb Road have been cut off after Bridge 1 was cut by floodwaters on Wednesday morning. Photo by Lucas Hodge

A state of natural disaster has been declared for the MidCoast local government area following the flood event on Wednesday, July 6.

