Organisers of Gloucester NAIDOC family fun day at the recreation centre on Saturday (July 9) described the response to the event as "fantastic".
Around 200 participants enjoyed the activities which included a weaving workshop, art and craft, guitar lessons, face painting, health screening and a barbecue.
Advertisement
"Get up! stand up! show up!" was the theme and the day was a collaboration between Gloucester Worimi First Peoples Aboriginal Corporation (GWFPAC) and Bucketts Way Neighbourhood Group Inc (BWNG).
NAIDOC stands for National Aborigines and Islanders Day Observance Committee, and celebrates the history, culture and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Peoples.
BWNG conducted a NAIDOC themed colouring in competition and entries are now displayed throughout the main street of Gloucester, with thanks to local schools and business owners
Congratulations to the lucky winners Beau Osland, Nell Brooks, Corey Everett and Lucas Schumacher who have won an indigenous-themed backpack each, courtesy of Gloucester Worimi First Peoples Aboriginal Corporation (GWFPAC).
Did you know? Gloucester Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.