What's on across the Gloucester valley

Thursday, July 14
Join Whizzy the Water Drop and his helpers for some stories, songs and lots of fun. Children under five years must be supervised by an adult. Bookings essential.
Until July 17
This year's NAIDOC exhibition at Gloucester Gallery is presented by GACCI and the Saltwater Fresh Water Arts Alliance and the talented artists who are exhibiting their works. This exhibition is open daily. Entry into the gallery is free.
Tuesday, July 19
Learn about prioritisation of restoration of riparian zones, privet and other weed control methods, long-stem tubestock planting and fig-replacement in large tree weeds. Also hear about the formation of a Local Landcare group in the Gloucester area. Contact Isabelle Strachan on 0413 113 315
Wednesday, July 20
Stories, songs and craft at Gloucester Library 10am to 11am, for 2-5 year olds.
Saturday, July 23
Gloucester CWA members and the Gloucester Community Op Shop invite all to attend the Second Hand Rose Fashion Parade to be held at the CWA Rooms on Saturday, July 23 commencing at 1.30pm. Cost $10, tickets at McRae's Fashions, come and enjoy a delicious afternoon tea with friends.
Christmas in July Market Day
July 24
As part of Gloucester Bowling and Recreation Club's upcoming events, the inaugural Christmas in July On the Green" Market Day will be held between 10am and 2pm on july 24. There will be something for everyone, with a variety of market stalls to enjoy.
