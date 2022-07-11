Gloucester Public School teacher, Amy Schafer, has received the Highly Accomplished and Lead Teacher (HALT) accreditation with NSW Education Standards Authority (NESA), recognising highly effective, innovative and exemplary teaching practice.
Teachers who achieve HALT accreditation have met the highest standards for Australian teachers, requiring them to demonstrate the effectiveness, innovation and influence of their teaching practices.
Advertisement
Amy's accreditation was presented by Minister for Education and Early Learning, Sarah Mitchell, in a ceremony acknowledging 85 recipients of the prestigious achievement.
The minister congratulated those receiving the accreditation, highlighting the resultant improvement in education practices within their schools.
"I think that for me as education minister, I have the privilege of obviously meeting a lot of teachers all the time, but particularly when I do get the chance to speak to those who've been through the whole process, there really is that sense of pride in what you've been able to do, but also how that improves your teaching practice and how you share that with other colleagues," Ms Mitchell said.
A primary school teacher for 17 years, Amy has been with Gloucester Public for the past 11 years where she teaches English, maths, history, geography, science, creative arts, along with Personal Development, Health and Physical Education (PDHPE).
Asked what the award meant to her, Amy cited the recognition for all the students and teachers she had supported throughout my teaching journey.
"I love my job and I love that I can inspire learners of all ages to be lifelong learners and to strive for success. I hope to continue to teach and inspire learners of all ages and hopefully encourage others to embark on the journey of higher levels of accreditation and recognition," Amy said.
Gloucester Public School principal, Leanne Wakefield, described it as a huge accomplishment. "We now have a noted 'expert' teacher in Gloucester," Leanne said.
Did you know? Gloucester Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.