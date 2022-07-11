Gloucester Advocate
Gloucester Public School teacher Amy Schafer attains HALT accreditation

Updated July 12 2022 - 12:04am, first published July 11 2022 - 8:00pm
Education Minister Sarah Mitchell with Gloucester Public school teacher, Amy Schafer. Image: supplied

Gloucester Public School teacher, Amy Schafer, has received the Highly Accomplished and Lead Teacher (HALT) accreditation with NSW Education Standards Authority (NESA), recognising highly effective, innovative and exemplary teaching practice.

