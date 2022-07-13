Gloucester Advocate

MidCoast Council to reconstruct Denison Street, between Church and Ravenshaw streets

July 13 2022 - 7:30pm
Denison Street, Gloucester. Photo supplied.

Work on the reconstruction of Gloucester's Denison Street, between Church Street and Ravenshaw Street, will start during the week beginning Monday, July 18, weather permitting.

