Work on the reconstruction of Gloucester's Denison Street, between Church Street and Ravenshaw Street, will start during the week beginning Monday, July 18, weather permitting.
Sections of Denison Street will be closed to through traffic with local detours put in place.
MidCoast Council's executive manager of transport and engineering, Peter Gesling said residents will be able to access their homes at all times. St Joseph's Primary School will maintain its pick up/drop off points for buses and parents at the front of the school.
It will take about four months to complete the work.
"The road reconstruction will provide a smoother travelling surface and improved drainage for Denison Street."
To stay updated on this and other roadworks, visit www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/roads.
