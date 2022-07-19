Gloucester Advocate

Have your say on MidCoast council's future policies

July 19 2022 - 2:00am
Guide council on its future policies

MidCoast Council has been working on a number of initiatives and would like members of the community to comment and provide input before the draft policies are passed.

