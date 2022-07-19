What's on in the Gloucester Valley

Wednesday, July 20
Stories, songs and craft at Gloucester Library 10am to 11am, for 2-5 year olds.
July 21 - August 14
Exhibition of paintings by artist Bronwyn Barton at Gloucester Gallery, Denison Street.
Saturday, July 23
Gloucester CWA members and the Gloucester Community Op Shop invite all to attend the Second Hand Rose Fashion Parade to be held at the CWA Rooms on Saturday, July 23 commencing at 1.30pm. Cost $10, tickets at McRae's Fashions, come and enjoy a delicious afternoon tea with friends.
July 24
As part of Gloucester Bowling and Recreation Club's upcoming events, the inaugural Christmas in July On the Green Market Day will be held between 10am and 2pm on July 24. There will be something for everyone, with a variety of market stalls to enjoy.
July 28
The event will take place in and around Taree's RiverStage precinct, Queen Elizabeth Park, Taree Universities Campus and the old Greater Taree City Council building on the corner of River and Pulteney Streets on Thursday, July 28.
Entries close July 31
Entries for Gloucester's annual photography competition, Pix from the Stix, closing Sunday, July 31. Entries will be exhibited at Gloucester Gallery from Thursday, August 18 until Sunday, September 11 and the exhibition kicks off with an opening event where this year's judge, Manning River Times photographer, Scott Calvin, shares insights into his choice of the winning photographs.
