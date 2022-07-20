Mid Coast youth invited to co-create fun events

Anyone aged 12 to 24 in the MidCoast can now apply to co-create fun events with MidCoast Council.
It's all part of a brand new initiative, the ACE (arts, culture, environment) Team, to be made up of 12 local young people.
Advertisement
The team will come up with a series of activities to be held over the summer 2022-23 period. Ideas could include a mini music festival, pottery workshop, grow-your-own sustainability session, art exhibition, drama class and much more.
"This is your opportunity to co-create real-life activities, the fun things you and your friends want to get involved in and see happening on the MidCoast," said Lyndie Hepple, MidCoast Council's community development coordinator.
"You'll learn heaps, gain experience in events and receive an official reference from MidCoast Council to put on your resume for your next job application."
"In short, become an influencer in arts, culture and environment in the Mid Coast."
Successful applicants will meet up at sessions held at locations across the region including The Junction café at Yalawanyi Ganya, Taree, where snacks and drinks will be provided.
Applicants' commitment will be short-term, with activities to be organised and held by April 2023.
The project is funded by the NSW government through Youth Opportunities Funding, for activities for young people aged 12 to 24 years.
To apply, simply tell Council: What would your perfect event be?
For more information and to submit an application, go to www.haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/ACE.
Did you know? Gloucester Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.