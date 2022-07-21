How good was Jewellery July?

Members of the Gloucester VIEW Club (Voice, Interests and Education of Women) were very enthusiastic at the July meeting, not only providing a bounty of costume jewellery for the Trading Table but then purchasing pieces that caught their eye, thus once again supporting our five Learning for Life students.
Once the usual business was done, including recognition of birthdays, drawing of raffles and discovering the lucky door prize winner, the Make a Spectacle Competition entries, made by our talented and creative Rae Davies, were modelled.
And then it was lunch - delicious soups which were a great winter warmer on a very cold day.
It was lovely to see our members mingling, chatting and laughing, upholding the VIEW Mission of being a valued support network for women.
More fun and laughter is guaranteed for the August meeting on Tuesday, August 16 when members have been asked to bring a childhood photo of themselves for the Guess Who This Is activity.
For catering purposes please contact Pat on 0488 430 001 before Friday, August 12.
