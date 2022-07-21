Gloucester Advocate

How good was Jewellery July?

By Bev Maybury
July 21 2022 - 8:00pm
The Jewellery July trading table at VIEW's July meeting. Photo supplied

Members of the Gloucester VIEW Club (Voice, Interests and Education of Women) were very enthusiastic at the July meeting, not only providing a bounty of costume jewellery for the Trading Table but then purchasing pieces that caught their eye, thus once again supporting our five Learning for Life students.

