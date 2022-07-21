ADF recruiting team to visit Taree

Defence Force Recruiting is visiting Taree as part of a regional coastal tour, to showcase the opportunities and range of roles in the Australian Defence Force.
The team, focusing on recruiting Indigenous Australians and women, will be at Fotheringham Park, Taree from 8am on Thursday, July 28 as part of the CareerQuip Expo.
They will also be holding an ADF Careers Information Session the same evening, at 6pm at Taree Leagues Sports Club. To register and book a seat for this session visit www.defencejobs.gov.au/events/events-detail/jylyret.
Groups are invited to schedule a time to come say hello to recruiters.
