Gloucester Advocate

State Government providing more than $239,000 to Upper Hunter councils with street lighting

July 28 2022 - 2:00am
Nationals Upper Hunter MP, Dave Layzell. Image: Supplied

The NSW Government is providing more than $239,000 to help Upper Hunter Electorate councils install and maintain street lighting to improve road conditions for motorists travelling at night.

