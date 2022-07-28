The NSW Government is providing more than $239,000 to help Upper Hunter Electorate councils install and maintain street lighting to improve road conditions for motorists travelling at night.
The Traffic Route Lighting Subsidy Scheme will help cover capital costs for new and improved street lighting, maintenance work, network distribution and energy consumption costs.
Additionally, councils can receive a subsidy of up to 50 per cent of the Australian Energy Regulator's approved pricing to assist in rolling out a better level of lighting than otherwise provided on state, regional and designated roads.
Upper Hunter Traffic Route Lighting Subsidy Scheme grants include:
Also MidCoast Council receives $212,000 and Mid Western Regional Council $37,000.
Upper Hunter MP Dave Layzell said the grants were helping to provide improved and more reliable lighting on many roads around the electorate.
"Better visibility is vital for the safety of all road users including motorists, cyclists and pedestrians," Mr Layzell said.
"Under this scheme, we are compensating local councils for operational costs associated with eligible street lighting, which will help reduce the number of nighttime accidents."
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said one death on our country roads is one too many and it takes a suite of measures to save as many lives as possible, like improving our roadside infrastructure.
"We have invested $640 million into the Saving Lives on Country Roads program targeting locations in regional areas where chances of an accident are greater.
"We're also installing 2700 kilometres of rumble strips - the equivalent of driving from Sydney to Adelaide and back again - along regional highways to combat driver fatigue."
