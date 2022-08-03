Gloucester Advocate
Councillors award a contract to rehabilitate the landslip site to Pan Civil Pty Ltd

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
August 3 2022 - 7:30pm
Waukivory Road earmarked for major restoration project

Waukivory Road, which has been impassable since March 2021 following a massive landslip, is about to undergo a major restoration project.

