Waukivory Road earmarked for major restoration project

Waukivory Road, which has been impassable since March 2021 following a massive landslip, is about to undergo a major restoration project.
MidCoast Council voted to award a contract to rehabilitate the landslip site to Pan Civil Pty Ltd, following an open tender process in early
The recommendation to support the Sydney-based civil construction company was passed unanimously by councillors at this monthly's ordinary meeting on Wednesday, July 27.
Located just over 25 kilometres south of Gloucester, work on the road will include bulk cut and fill earthworks to realign the road and specialist slope stabilisation.
The project will be funded by both the State and Federal governments under the NSW Disaster Assistance, which helps councils restore public assets damaged as a result of a disaster.
In 2021 the Mid-Coast local government area (LGA) was extensively affected by rain and floodwater, with many parts declared a natural disaster.
This has been inconveniencing residents since the 2021 March flood- Cr Katheryn Smith
While an accessible detour around the site is in place, the community is looking forward to the road being reinstated, MidCoast Council senior project manager (consultant), Mark Vandoros reported to councillors.
The 24 week project was expected to get underway by October.
Gloucester-based councillor, Katheryn Smith described council's decision as great news.
"This has been inconveniencing residents since the 2021 March flood," Cr Smith said.
"It has added an extra half hour to those residents, most of which do a detour to come to Gloucester which is an hour return trip.
"I am so excited for this and I can't wait for the next section."
Council also had plans to seal the entire road, which runs from Bulahdelah to Gloucester through the $100 million State government road sealing program.
However, there is no start date as yet for this part of the project.
