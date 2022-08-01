Gloucester Advocate

More Upper Hunter Electorate roads in are in line for vital repair, maintenance and sealing work

August 1 2022 - 7:30pm
Member for Upper Hunter Dave Layzell and Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway. Photo supplied

More Upper Hunter Electorate roads in are in line for vital repair, maintenance and sealing work under Round Four of the NSW government's Fixing Local Roads program.

