More Upper Hunter Electorate roads in are in line for vital repair, maintenance and sealing work under Round Four of the NSW government's Fixing Local Roads program.
Upper Hunter MP Dave Layzell said previous rounds of the program have delivered more than $20 million to the electorate across more than 30 projects undertaken by Dungog, Singleton, Muswellbrook and Upper Hunter councils.
"Now with Round Four of Fixing Local Roads opening, local councils have a chance to apply for even more projects," Mr Layzell said.
"Projects include sealing, resurfacing, gravel road maintenance, drainage improvement and patching, leading to more reliable, safer journeys with less wear and tear on vehicles."
"These improvements help stimulate the economies of regions like the Upper Hunter Electorate and contribute to the social wellbeing of families, farmers and freight who use these roads to get to work, education and services.
"Big infrastructure projects might create a lot of headlines but these are small projects that make a big difference in people's everyday lives"
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said the NSW government has already funded almost 500 Fixing Local Roads projects across 95 regional councils and now with Round Four opening, even more projects will get underway.
"NSW has certainly had its fair share of natural disasters and extreme weather, and while we cannot control Mother Nature, we can control our response by improving the standard of our local road network," Mr Farraway said.
Councils in the Upper Hunter Electorate have until September 9 to apply for Round Four Fixing Local Roads funding. For more information on the Fixing Local Roads Program go to www.transport.nsw.gov.au/projects/programs/fixing-country-roads.
