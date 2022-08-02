Winter chills may still be upon us but the Barrington Public School Parents and Citizens Association is already looking forward to warmer days, with planning of the Spring Ball already well under way.
The event, which will be the association's major fundraising event of the year, is to be held at Club Gloucester on Saturday, September 10, beginning at 6pm.
P and C president, Donna Partridge said the committee had been looking for a fundraising event and the spring ball seemed like a great fit.
It's been a long time since the community has had a function to be able to attend so we thought this might be a good starting point- Donna Partridge
"This was the first time we've held it," Donna said.
"We were just looking for a major fundraising idea and just thought it's been a long time since the community has had a function to be able to attend so we thought this might be a good starting point.
"Besides, no one's been able to get dressed up and go out for a while."
With amazing food, live music, raffles, a mini auction and a strictly formal dress code for the evening, the event promises to bring a little glamour while helping to raise much-needed funds to replace the air conditioning in the infants classroom and library.
The P and C is looking for a large turnout for the Spring Ball, given that a recent quote for the required air conditioning project came to a substantial $14,000.
With previous donations securing the purchase of top of the range digital whiteboards for two of their classrooms, the school hopes the community will once again assist with generous donations, either in cash or the form of items for auction and raffle on the fundraising night.
"Being a small school in a small rural area, we depend on a lot of support from the local businesses. We have a pretty good close knit P and C committee that works pretty hard to support the school in whatever ways we can," Donna said.
The P and C has pledged to promote businesses who contribute to ensure everyone knows of their extraordinary sponsorship.
For those interested, tickets can be purchased at Gloucester Furniture One in person for $70 per person.
