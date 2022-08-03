'Without them': search for answers in Mid North Coast missing person cases

Stephen Krech was reported missing on 16 June 1994. He was last seen leaving his sister's residence in Hannam Vale, NSW on 13 June 1994 in a Mitsubishi Magna. This vehicle was found near Wollongong, NSW on 16 June 1994. Stephen purchased a new vehicle with registration MEJ-384 on 17 June 1994 and this vehicle was located in January 1995 in a bushland near the township of Berri, SA. Personal papers in the name of Stephen Kretch were located nearby.