Koala habitat workshop at Barrington Hall

We are all concerned about the threat to the survival of the iconic koala in NSW, but we often wonder what we as individuals can do to save them. Now is your chance to find out how you can make a positive contribution to their survival.
Gloucester has been identified as the home to many koalas and for some time the Gloucester Environment Group (GEG) has been running its Koalaways program which has involved partnering with local landholders to plant koala friendly trees.
Advertisement
As part of its Koalaways program GEG will be holding a koala habitat workshop at the Barrington Hall on Saturday September 3 from 9am to 12pm.
The workshop will include presentations from local landowners who have had koala friendly trees planted, and informative talks from a number of experts from MidCoast Council, Local Land Services, National Parks and Wildlife Service, and The NSW Biodiversity Conservation Trust.
You will hear how you can conserve and replenish koala habitat on your land.
Even if you are not a landowner you can hear what you can do to help.
As an added bonus the workshop will include a sausage sizzle breakfast.
This event is free but registration through Eventbrite will be necessary because numbers will be limited.
Keep an eye out for more details on the Environment Group Facebook page or by calling Di Montague on 0419 880 804.
Register at Eventbrite online at bit.ly/koala-workshop.
Did you know? Gloucester Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.