Are you planning to hold an event or festival in the MidCoast next year?
Apply now for your chance to receive event sponsorship from MidCoast Council.
This application round covers mid-sized events and festivals scheduled between January 1 and June 30, 2023.
This will be your only chance to apply, so it's important to get your applications submitted before the deadline on August 31, 2022.
"Not only do local events connect our vibrant communities, they help put us on the map, attracting visitors and building our economy," said council's manager of growth, economic development and tourism, Deb Tuckerman.
"From art shows and music festivals, to sporting events, food, fashion and everything in between, our events are a celebration of what the MidCoast is all about."
For more information about whether your planned event fits into this category and to apply, please visit www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/Community/Grants-and-funding.
