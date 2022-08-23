Gloucester Advocate
Gloucester Magpies Junior Rugby League Club receive $3,000 donation from Stratford Coal

August 23 2022 - 6:30pm
Gloucester Magpies Junior Rugby League new gear from Stratford. Image: supplied

Players at the Gloucester Magpies Junior Rugby League Club will be taking the field again with new equipment and uniforms, thanks to a $3,000 donation from Stratford Coal.

