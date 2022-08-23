Players at the Gloucester Magpies Junior Rugby League Club will be taking the field again with new equipment and uniforms, thanks to a $3,000 donation from Stratford Coal.
Following a five year hiatus, Gloucester Junior Rugby League has restarted this year after funding from the miner helped purchase safety equipment, jerseys, and insurance for the club.
Gloucester Junior Rugby League club president, Jason Boorer, was delighted for the club to be back and better than ever.
"We are so excited to have the club up and running after five years off and see the kids charging out on the field with a smile on their face.
"Rugby League is a fun sport for our local boys and girls, helping them build their social skills around teamwork, communication and problem solving. It also helps their health and wellbeing, moving their bodies and bonding with friends.
"The funding enabled us to purchase much needed safety equipment, jerseys which proudly feature the Stratford Coal logo as well as insurance for the players.
"We have a fantastic community at the club and rely solely on volunteer support and donations, so we are very thankful to Stratford Coal for their financial assistance," said Jason.
Stratford Coal Operations Manager, John Cullen was happy to support the club.
"Junior sport unites a community and brings boys and girls together for some fun as well as learning new skills and friendly competition.
"We are pleased our funds could go towards buying new safety gear, insurance and jerseys for the rugby league players," John said.
