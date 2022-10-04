Gloucester Advocate
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Stroud's Matt Gorton will compete in the World Transplant Games in 2023

October 4 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Gorton on a horse ride with his kids.

Matthew Gorton, from Stroud will compete in his first World Transplant Games in Perth in April, 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.