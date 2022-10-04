Matthew Gorton, from Stroud will compete in his first World Transplant Games in Perth in April, 2023.
Matthew lived with Type 1 diabetes from the age of seven.
While it was difficult with managing needles up to four times a day, he lived a full life, working as a butcher, getting married, and being a father to three boys.
He enjoyed being active, horse riding and competing with his whole family.
Long-term management of his diabetes took its toll and Matthew's kidneys started to fail.
During the next six years, things got progressively worse until his kidneys failed completely, and he ended up on dialysis.
Life with kidney failure was very hard with limited energy and rapid fluid gain and Matthew struggled with day-to-day activities.
Matthew was on the transplant list for two and a half years until he received a life-saving kidney and pancreas transplant in 2020.
Recovery was initially slow. He did a lot of walking and after 12 months he was finally back to his regular activities. He was able to go back to horse riding and took up weights and golf.
Now he has set his sights on joining the Australian team to compete in his first World Transplant Games in Perth in 2023 in darts, lawn bowls and ten pin bowling. The darts competition will be held in the HBF Stadium, home of swimming in Western Australia.
"I have overcome the worst in life and come out the other side smiling and with a new lease on life," he said.
"I'm really looking forward to the World Transplant Games. I can't wait to meet people who have shared the same experience - the gift of life.
"I am so grateful to my donor and all the opportunities their gift has given me."
As part of DonateLife week, Matthew encouraged all Australians to join the Great Registration Race.
The Games will be hosted by Transplant Australia which won a competitive bid to host the Games. Age participation is from four years to 80-plus years.
"It only takes one minute to register you can save so many lives. I am living proof, thanks to the soul who gave me the gift of life,'' he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.