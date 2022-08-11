What's on across the Gloucester Valley

This weekend
Saturday, August 13, Gloucester Farmers Markets at Billabong Park from 9am to noon; Sunday, August 14, Burrell Creek Hall Markets 9am to 12.30pm at the Burrell Creek Hall.
Gloucester Gallery
"Leafy and tropical plants are quite flamboyant and they have this way of looking like they're dancing in the breeze, so my paintings have quite a lot of movement in them." It's this dynamic sense of perspective that typifies the work of Queensland artist, Bronwyn Barton, whose exhibition, 'Brushstrokes', is currently showing at the Gloucester Art Gallery until August 14. Gallery open times: Thursday to Saturday 10am - 4pm, and Sunday 10am - 1pm.
From August 19
The annual Pix in the Stix exhibition kicks off with an opening event on Friday, August 19 where this year's judge, Manning River Times photographer, Scott Calvin, shares insights into his choice of the winning photographs. During the four-week exhibition, the photographers can also choose to have their work available for sale. In addition to the generous prize for each section plus an overall prize, the Pix in the Stix competition offers the chance for the entrants to have their work displayed in the Gloucester Gallery.
Friday, August 19
Men's mental health awareness is the focus of the Bushstock Barbecue being held at Barrington Hall on Friday, August 19 from 5.30pm. You can expect top shelf speakers, top shelf entertainment with the Bowden Brothers, good grub with the "free" Rotary barbecue and "free" supper with the CWA ladies. Gold coin donation with proceeds to the Gloucester Men's Prostate Group. Raffle prizes have been donated by generous business owners from around town and the lucky door prize is supplied by Drifta. Registrations essential to: cb@christinebuckleycoaching.com or call: 0484 787 300.
