Gloucester Advocate

Essentially Barrington tours hosts Breakfast Point Probus Club

August 15 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Breakfast Point Probus Club at Chichester Dam. Photo supplied

Thirty three members of Breakfast Point Probus Club, from Sydney's inner west, enjoyed five wonderful days in Gloucester with tour leader Lindy Trudgeon and coach driver Mal from Essentially Barrington tours.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.