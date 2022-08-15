Thirty three members of Breakfast Point Probus Club, from Sydney's inner west, enjoyed five wonderful days in Gloucester with tour leader Lindy Trudgeon and coach driver Mal from Essentially Barrington tours.
We could not have been happier with the excellent itinerary which Lindy put together for us.
Her itinerary allowed us to visit so many interesting places both for scenery and visits to local producers, showcasing food of the area.
The first day we visited the picturesque Waukivory area where we were treated to a delicious lunch in the local hall.
This was followed by a visit to Ashmar Farm, such a wonderful place run by Gayle and Ian, with a variety of animals and a brand new pony.
This is a farmstay and looked so appealing for a country holiday.
We then went to the Gloucester River Winery which was enjoyed by all and after many tastings, a jolly time was had by all.
Another day a scenic drive to Forster/Tuncurry and Smiths Lake where we visited a grass fed chicken producer on a beautiful property at Topi.
We then drove to Great Lakes Paddocks, who are beef producers, and were treated to a delicious barbecue lunch in a lush green setting.
Other visits included a day visiting Chichester Dam where we had a picnic lunch and a wander around the township of Dungog.
We also had a visit to Copeland to the gold mine where we were treated to an amazing home cooked morning tea by Lindy and a lovely walk in the rainforest to the mine, with a very interesting guide from National Parks, a local who had a wealth of knowledge.
Our last afternoon we visited Hillview Herb Farm, where Karen and family have large herb gardens with every variety one can imagine, and we all enjoyed purchasing produce and dried herbs for our cooking.
We also watched alpaca wool being spun and some of us purchased the knitted items that were on sale.
The family treated us to a barbecue dinner using many of their delicious products from Hillview Herb Farm.
Every evening was a treat with Lindy choosing venues, such as Roadies and the Avon Valley Inn.
We had a Chinese banquet at the Gloucester Bowling Club.
Local entertainment was provided, which proved very popular and great fun.
Nan's Café was a delicious choice for lunch and the ladies enjoyed the shopping.
We could not recommend Lindy and Mal more highly.
Lindy's meticulous organisation in every aspect was outstanding and Mal is not only a great driver but his commentary was extremely interesting.
