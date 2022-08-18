What's on in the Gloucester Valley

From August 19
The annual Pix in the Stix exhibition kicks off with an opening event on Friday, August 19 where this year's judge, Manning River Times photographer, Scott Calvin, shares insights into his choice of the winning photographs. During the four-week exhibition, the photographers can also choose to have their work available for sale. In addition to the generous prize for each section plus an overall prize, the Pix in the Stix competition offers the chance for the entrants to have their work displayed in the Gloucester Gallery.
Advertisement
Friday, August 19
Men's mental health awareness is the focus of the Bushstock Barbecue being held at Barrington Hall on Friday, August 19 from 5.30pm. You can expect top shelf speakers, top shelf entertainment with the Bowden Brothers, good grub with the "free" Rotary barbecue and "free" supper with the CWA ladies. Gold coin donation with proceeds to the Gloucester Men's Prostate Group. Registrations essential to: cb@christinebuckleycoaching.com or call: 0484 787 300.
August 24
Gloucester Garden Club will meet on August 24 in Stroud. We will visit two gardens there and the Keepers Garden Nursery. Members should assemble at the showground by 10am and from there will proceed to the gardens. Some people might like to bring a chair, but at least bring a hat and cool drink. Afterwards, a picnic in the showground or visit to a local coffee shop could finish a lovely morning.
Until August 31
Taree Craft Centre is exhibiting the entire collection of Gloucester embroiderer, Bruce Barnes' amazing cross stitch artworks, displayed for the first time ever. The collection is made up of more than 80 professionally framed cross-stitched works. The craft centre is located on the corner of High and Pulteney streets, Taree and is open Monday - Friday 9:30am - 3:30pm; Saturday 9:30am - 1pm
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.