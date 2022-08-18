What's on in the Gloucester Valley

The annual Pix in the Stix exhibition kicks off with an opening event on Friday, August 19 where this year's judge, Manning River Times photographer, Scott Calvin, shares insights into his choice of the winning photographs. During the four-week exhibition, the photographers can also choose to have their work available for sale. In addition to the generous prize for each section plus an overall prize, the Pix in the Stix competition offers the chance for the entrants to have their work displayed in the Gloucester Gallery.