Reeling in recreational fishers with local club grants

Recreational fishers in NSW will band together once again on 'Gone Fishing Day' for activities and fishing workshops that aim to connect the one million fishers state-wide and reel in keen, new fishers to the hobby.
Upper Hunter MP Dave Layzell is encouraging fishing clubs and organisations in the electorate to host their own Gone Fishing Day event with the help of funding grants of up to $2000.
Advertisement
Mr Layzell said the series of events offer something for everyone, from workshops that teach beginners how to hook a fish, to activities that help veteran freshwater anglers sharpen their skills.
"Mark October 9 in your calendar; Gone Fishing Day is on again," Mr Layzell said.
"The grants can be used to purchase fishing gear, bait, food and drinks or hire equipment to assist in holding an event for Gone Fishing Day.'
"Gone Fishing Day packages are also up for grabs as part of the grants which will put rods, reels, bags and giveaways into the hands of our local fishing clubs.
"The Department of Primary Industries will also be hosting free community fishing events throughout NSW, to encourage everyone to wet a line.
Grant applications are open until Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Application forms and grant funding guidelines are available at www.dpi.nsw.gov.au/fishing/recreational/resources/go-fishing-nsw.
Gone Fishing Day is a national initiative organised by the Australian Recreational Fishing Foundation, with activities in NSW supported by the Recreational Fishing Trust and Department of Primary Industries.
Did you know? Gloucester Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.