WITH snow on the cards for Barrington Tops, Mid Coast residents woke to chilly conditions on Tuesday morning.
The Manning experience a low of 6 degrees Celsius and while a top of 18 degrees is expected, it will feel several degrees cooler because of the wind.
While Newcastle recorded a low of 10 degrees in the early hours of the morning, the apparent temperature felt closer to 4.7 degrees Celsius.
Further afield Maitland recorded a low of 8.6 degrees, which felt closer to 5.7 and in Merriwa the mercury dropped to 5.1 degrees, which felt like a chilly 1.4.
The Bureau of Meteorology forecasts possible snow in Barrington Tops on Tuesday, followed by a series of minus temperatures through to the weekend.
The low is forecast to weaken and move away through Tuesday, allowing a ridge to extend over the state later today and Wednesday, leading to cooler mornings but fine weather mid-week.
