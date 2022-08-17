A total of $2,876,565 is available to MidCoast Council and communities within the local government area through the Stronger Country Communities fund.
The amount breaks down to $1,991,710 for MidCoast Council, and a further $884,855 to be allocated to communities.
Member for Upper Hunter Dave Layzell is encouraging local councils and their communities to collaborate and apply now for funding.
"Applications for round five are open until September 23," Mr Layzell said.
Round five of the Stronger Country Communities Fund is open to regional councils and Joint Organisations, eligible community organisations and Local Aboriginal Land Councils.
The fund helps local communities deliver facilities that are a part of our everyday lives, projects such as bike paths, sports fields, main street upgrades, playgrounds and community centres.
All eligible applicants are encouraged to check the Department of Regional NSW's website and review the guidelines at www.nsw.gov.au/grants-and-funding/stronger-country-communities-fund-round-5.
