Gloucester Advocate

Round five of Stronger Country Communities fund open to MidCoast Council

August 17 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Conceptual design of grandstand at Gloucester District Park. The grandstand was made possible by finding from a previous round of the Stronger Country Communities funding. Image supplied

A total of $2,876,565 is available to MidCoast Council and communities within the local government area through the Stronger Country Communities fund.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.