Gloucester Public School girls and boys hockey teams had the benefit of some big game experience when they competed in the Primary Schools Sports Association (PSSA) hockey knockout gala day at the Newcastle International Hockey Centre on Friday, August 12.
Both teams progressed to the last round of the event, known as the Hunter Final. The boys team progressed with two wins under their belts, however, the girls team found themselves in the unusual position of not having played a game due to forfeits in all previous rounds.
For the majority of the girls team, the finals match was their first real game of hockey they'd ever played. This lack of experience did nothing to impede their performance, finishing in regulation time with the score at 0-0 and forcing the game into overtime.
As per regulations, each team headed back onto the field with two less players, however, it wasn't long before Cardiff South Public School made a break and scored, giving them a 1-0 victory.
Despite the loss, the Gloucester girls played a fantastic game and will benefit greatly from the experience.
The boys team brought plenty of momentum with them to their match, following wins against Barrington Public School and Cundletown Public School.
Their good form transferred quickly to the field in an exciting match against Soldiers Point Public School. Initially down 1-0, it wasn't long until Gloucester levelled the score. After that it was 2-2 for most of the second half, but in the final 33 seconds of the game Soldiers Point scored to take the win 3-2.
The carnival proved a wonderful experience for the Gloucester Public School students, with everyone associated with the group proud of how each of the students conducted themselves on the field to play the best game of hockey they possibly could.
Thanks go out to the parents who transported their children and those who transported other students. Also a special mention to Mr Trevor Bolton for training the students each Wednesday at lunch time and for coming to all the games they played.
