Gloucester Public School compete in PSSA hockey knockout gala day at the Newcastle International Hockey Centre

August 19 2022 - 2:00am
Gloucester Public School girls and boys hockey teams had the benefit of some big game experience when they competed in the Primary Schools Sports Association (PSSA) hockey knockout gala day at the Newcastle International Hockey Centre on Friday, August 12.

