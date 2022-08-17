Gloucester Advocate

Gloucester VIEW Club holds August meeting

RK
By Rick Kernick
Updated August 17 2022 - 5:38am, first published 4:15am
Numbers may have been down slightly for the Gloucester VIEW Club's August meeting, however those who did attend - including guest Carol - enjoyed the usual fun and friendship that is always on display at any VIEW club get-together.

