Numbers may have been down slightly for the Gloucester VIEW Club's August meeting, however those who did attend - including guest Carol - enjoyed the usual fun and friendship that is always on display at any VIEW club get-together.
The greeting committee of Chris, Pat and Judy E were busy as usual with Judy "learning the ropes" so she can fill in for Chris next month (wearing two hats as she is also the delegate).
As usual the tables were beautifully decorated by Judy H. Elaine provided her usual cooking for the Trading Table, which is always much appreciated. Welfare officer Jenny brought everyone up to date regarding those members who are going through some health issues while newsletter editor Pat distributed the August copy - as usual, a job well done.
A delicious and warming lunch was served followed by the special activity of "Guess Who This Is".
Members had brought in photos of themselves as babies. Secretary Jenny had laid these photos out and provided paper and pens on which members were to write their answers.
Much laughter and conversation later president Vivien read out the correct answers and it was generally agreed that next time the photos should be of older children - perhaps first day at school - as it had been exceedingly difficult to guess the babies - difficult but interesting.
Gloucester VIEW Club holds a luncheon meeting on the third Tuesday of each month February to December at Club Gloucester. New members are always welcome. Why not come along to a meeting and see what we are all about - friendship, fun, while supporting Learning for Life Australian students under the umbrella of The Smith Family.
For catering purposes, members and interested women should ring Pat on 0488 430 001 before the Friday prior to each meeting.
