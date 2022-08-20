Second rural crime investigator appointed to Manning Great Lakes police district

A new rural crime investigator has been appointed to the Manning Great Lakes Police District.
The appointment was announced by Deputy Premier and Minister for Police Paul Toole this week as part of the NSW Government's $583 million commitment to community safety through the roll-out of 1500 extra police positions over four years.
Member for the Upper Hunter Dave Layzell said the new Rural Crime Investigator will create a unit of two specialist investigators within Mid Coast region.
"These investigators have lived and worked on the land, and play a critical role in building positive relationships between police and the farming community, as well as supporting victims of crime," Mr Layzell said.
Deputy Premier Paul Toole said rural crime specialist investigators focus on a range of crime, whether it's theft of stock, grain or wool, rural arson and fraud, firearm offences, cruelty to animals or trespassing.
