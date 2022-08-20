Gloucester Advocate

Police numbers boost targets rural crime in Manning Great Lakes

August 20 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Second rural crime investigator appointed to Manning Great Lakes police district

A new rural crime investigator has been appointed to the Manning Great Lakes Police District.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.