Renault Captur review: The ultimate car for every occasion

This article is in partnership with CarExpert.



This car is the ultimate ride for every occasion, and we're not just talking about its 5 different drive modes. The Renault Captur is a compact, urban crossover that delivers impressive performance with a hybrid petrol engine, all-wheel drive, and manual transmission in a sleek and compact package.

If you're interested in knowing more about this beast of a car then keep reading to find out everything you need to know. Read on to learn everything there is to know about the review of the Renault Capture below.

What is the Renault Captur?

The Renault Captur is a compact crossover that is designed to be the ultimate car for every occasion. It's a car that features both the interior room and comfort of an SUV, but with the performance and style of a sports car. It's a car that is perfect for both city and highway driving, as well as driving on winding roads and on the racetrack.

The Captur is a hybrid car that delivers fuel economy that is on par with compact SUVs, but with the performance and handling of a sports car. The car features a 1.6-litre petrol engine that has been turbocharged, a hybrid battery, and 8-speed automatic transmission. The car also features an all-wheel drive for grip in all weather conditions, and it has a sleek and stylish design that is suitable for both men and women.

Why should you consider the Renault Captur?

The Renault Captur is a great car that is designed to be a jack-of-all-trades. It's a car with an amazing performance that delivers on both the city and the highway. The car is also very spacious inside, and it features a design that is suitable for both men and women.

The Captur is a hybrid car that delivers excellent fuel economy, but a performance that is on par with some of the most powerful sports cars. The car is also highly versatile and can be used for everything from long road trips, to daily city driving.

Renault Captur exterior

The Capturis designed with a sleek and sporty look that is suitable for both men and women. The car is low to the ground and has a sleek and compact size. The car has a long hood and a wide stance that gives it a very aggressive look. It has a large and prominent grille at the front that resembles the grilles found on trucks and SUVs.

The car has large clear taillight's at the rear, but it does not feature a large exhaust like SUVs. The exterior is finished in a unique paint called "Nano Ceramic" that is designed to be scratch and fade-resistant. The paint is also very easy to clean and maintain.

Renault Captur Interior

The interior of the Captur is designed to be spacious and comfortable. The car features a 2-tone color scheme that consists of black and grey. The seats are soft, and they are covered in a fabric that is both comfortable and easy to clean.



The seats can also be heated and have both lumbar and seat-height adjustments. The dashboard has a modern design and is clearly marked and easy to use.

The dashboard is also designed with a large "Full Vision" central screen that resembles an iPad. The screen can be used for everything from navigation, to music and can also be controlled by voice. The rear seats are spacious and have ample legroom and headroom for both adults and children.

Renault Captur Features

The Captur has a lot of unique features that make it the ultimate car for every occasion. It has an intelligent drive mode that is designed to automatically switch between driving modes according to car conditions. The car also has an impressive infotainment system and connectivity features that can be used on the go.

It also features a system that is designed to help improve fuel economy. The car also features a lot of driver assistance features that can be very helpful in city driving.

Renault Captur - The drive experience

The drive experience in the Captur is as unique and stylish as the car itself. The car features a 1.6-litre turbocharged engine that is paired with a hybrid battery and an 8-speed automatic transmission. The car also features all-wheel drive, which makes it suitable for all weather conditions.

The car is the ultimate daily driver, and it's also a great car for weekend trips and long road trips. The car performs great in all conditions, and it has tons of power and torque for zipping in and out of traffic. The car also features a sport mode that allows you to really feel the car's performance. There are also several driving modes that allow you to tailor the car to your needs.

Pros of the Renault Captur

There are many pros to the Renault Captur, and the car is designed to be the ultimate all-rounder. The car has amazing performance, great fuel economy, and it's spacious and comfortable to drive. The car also has a sleek and stylish design that is suitable for both men and women.

It has a modern interior with lots of technology. The car is also very affordable, which makes it a very attractive option. The car is definitely the ultimate car for every occasion.

Cons of the Renault Captur

The only downside to the Renault Captur is that it lacks a bit of ground clearance. This can make it unsuitable for off-roading. The car also has a cramped rear seat that can be a bit uncomfortable for larger passengers. The car also has a button-heavy interior that might be too much for some people. The car also doesn't feel like a hybrid at all, which might be a bit misleading for some.

Final words

The Renault Captur is an amazing car that is designed to be the ultimate car for every occasion. It's a hybrid car that delivers great fuel economy and amazing performance. The car also has a sleek and stylish design that is suitable for both men and women.