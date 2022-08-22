Gloucester Advocate
What's on

Mid Coast high school students chance to audition for Bell Shakespeare

August 22 2022 - 2:00am
Bell Shakespeare performing 'A Comedy of Errors'. Image supplied

Australia's premiere Shakespearean theatre company, Bell Shakespeare, is inviting Mid Coast students aged 16 years and above to audition for their prestigious John Bell Scholarship on September 7. 2022.

