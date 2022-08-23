Mid North Coast Veterans Cricket will host an over 70s tournament at Gloucester to begin the 2022/23 season.
Six teams will play over two days on Monday, August 29 and Tuesday, August 30 at Gloucester number 1 and 2 ovals and rec centre.
Central Coast, Newcastle Lord Taverners, Quirindi/ New England and Tamworth, along with two Mid North Coast teams will be competing.
Mid North Coast Veterans Cricket entered two teams in the over 70s 2022 State Championship at Tuggerah in April. Division one won the championship by defeating Port Jackson (Sydney), Monaro (ACT) and Newcastle Lord Taverners.
The team was led by Ken Ogilvie from Wauchope who said that all players contributed strongly.
Mid North Coast div one will defend the title in October at Coffs Harbour.
Quirindi/New England won division two.
Veterans cricket is the fastest growing senior sport in Australia.
Mid North Coast Vets' Cricket Association has 150 registered players representing the five age divisions: over 50s, 55s, 60s, 65s and 70s. The most senior Mid North Coast player is in his early 80s and there are a number of players over the age of 80 playing in the Gloucester carnival.
Doug Crowell (Tamworth) will be in action in Gloucester. Doug, 92, is one of Australia's most experienced cricketers.
Players from the six teams competing in Gloucester have represented Australia veterans cricket. Warren McWilliams (Mid North Coast), John Fryer, Ian Hodge and Phil Smith (Newcastle Lord Taverners), Gordon Ives (Central Coast) and Peter Boyd (Tamworth) have worn the green and gold. The majority of players coming to the Gloucester carnival have represented NSW at either national championships or the popular "State of Origin" contests against Queensland.
Ken Ogilvie (Mid North Coast) will captain NSW over 70s division two team for the national titles in Launceston in November.
The quality of the cricketers coming to Gloucester is very high as will be the standard of cricket played.
"We appreciate the effort and work being put in by the Gloucester community to support veterans cricket,'' tournament organiser Russ Harris said.
"In particular I would like to thank Peter Relf for his assistance in organising this event, Ken (Swampy) Garland for his wicket preparation and Ian Jackson, the Gloucester Parks and Gardens manager and his team from MidCoast Council for ensuring the cricket facilities are in beautiful condition.
"I have experienced the Gloucester wickets in recent years and they are always well prepared, playing hard and fast. We thank the community of Gloucester for hosting this tournament and we plan for an annual event."
