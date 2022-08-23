Gloucester Advocate
Over 70s veteran cricket tournament at Gloucester August 29-30

August 23 2022 - 8:00am
Mid North Coast State champion over 70 cricket team will be playing in next week's carnival at Gloucester. PICTURED: Mid North Coast Veterans (back row from left): Wayne Garrard (Lismore), Alex Rullis (Wauchope), Dave Wilson (manager Port Macquarie). Middle: Bruce Lumb (Coffs Harbour), John Leahy (Coffs Harbour), Chas Viner (Port Macquarie), Rod Watling (Southern Highlands). Front: Ken Ogilvie (captain Wauchope), Warren McWilliams (Diamond Beach), John Rennie (South West Rocks), Trevor Coles (Laurieton), Graham Doust (Coffs Harbour). Sitting: Toby Coles (mascot)

Mid North Coast Veterans Cricket will host an over 70s tournament at Gloucester to begin the 2022/23 season.

