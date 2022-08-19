Mid Coast businesses among awards finalist

Several Mid Coast businesses have been named finalists in the 2022 Mid North Coast NSW Business Awards.
The awards recognise growth, entrepreneurship, and celebrates business success and resilience and winners will be announced at a gala dinner on Friday, September 9 at Sails by Rydges at Port Macquarie.
Mid Coast finalists are:
"It's been an incredibly challenging number of years for many businesses and continues to be so, but these awards are a wonderful opportunity to showcase the ingenuity, strength and resilience of Mid North Coast businesses," Kellon Beard, regional director of Mid North Coast, Business NSW said.
"Whilst we generally expect to see finalists from our main centres on the Mid North Coast, we are excited to see finalists from our smaller communities including Urunga, Medowie, Telegraph Point and Moorland.
Winners of the 2022 Mid North Coast awards will go on to represent the region at the State Business Awards in Sydney in November.
Full list of 2022 Mid North Coast NSW Business Awards Finalists
Outstanding Employee
Outstanding Young Business Leader
Outstanding Business Leader
Outstanding Start Up
Excellence in Micro Business
Excellence in Small Business
Excellence in Large Business
Excellence in Innovation
Excellence in Sustainability
Employer of Choice
Excellence in Diversity & Inclusion
Outstanding Community Organisation
Outstanding Chamber of Commerce
Mid North Coast Business of the Year
Formerly the NSW Business Chamber, Business NSW is the peak policy and advocacy body which has been representing businesses in NSW since 1826.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.