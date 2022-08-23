Despite the chilly and blustery conditions, the sun was out for the Gloucester Veterans Barbecue, hosted by the local RSL Sub-branch and held at Billabong Park on Sunday, August 14.
Advertised widely on the web, Facebook and community radio, the barbecue aimed at all veterans and their families within the district as an informal gathering.
Advertisement
With RSL events normally being sombre commemorative affairs, the committee felt a lighter and more informal event held on a weekend would be a welcome addition to the local RSL calendar.
Unfortunately the wind curtailed the badminton matches while arthritis limited the mini soccer, so quoits became the game of the day.
Sponsored by RSL NSW Sport and Recreation and supported by the Gloucester Lions Club, the morning was considered a success by president Dallas Heard, with around 25 veterans and their families in attendance, including two veterans from the Dungog RSL Sub-branch.
The committee hopes to grow attendances, especially among our younger veterans, with further similar events planned for the veteran community in 2023.
Did you know? Gloucester Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.