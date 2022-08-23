Gloucester Advocate

Gloucester RSL Sub-branch host Veterans BBQ at Billabong Park on Sunday August 14

August 23 2022 - 2:00am
The barbecue was for at all veterans and their families within the district as an informal gathering. Image: supplied

Despite the chilly and blustery conditions, the sun was out for the Gloucester Veterans Barbecue, hosted by the local RSL Sub-branch and held at Billabong Park on Sunday, August 14.

