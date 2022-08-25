Gloucester Environment Group will be running a free koala habitat workshop open to all interested persons to learn about this beloved native species that desperately needs our care.
The workshop will be held at the Barrington Hall, Argyle Street Barrington, from 9am - 12.30pm on Saturday, September 3.
Beginning with a barbecue breakfast at 8am, attendees will learn valuable information about koalas from expert speakers and hear from local land owners who have planted koala habitat on their property.
Organisers say the workshop will provide a great opportunity to discover how you can conserve and replenish koala habitat on your land.
Guest speakers include senior ecologist for MidCoast Council Mat Bell, National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) koala project officer Candice Skelton, NPWS senior threatened species officer Luke Foster, Local Land Services senior project officer (koalas) Reegan Walker, senior landholder support officer Jesse Gollan, along with the NSW Biodiversity Conservation Trust.
The event is free to attend, however registrations are essential for catering. You can register at bit.ly/koala-workshop or contact Di Montague on 0419 880 804 for more info
