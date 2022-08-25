Gloucester Advocate
Gloucester Environment Group to hold Koala habitat workshop at Barrington Hall, Saturday September 3

August 25 2022 - 2:00am
Attendees will learn about koalas from expert speakers and local land owners. Image: supplied

Gloucester Environment Group will be running a free koala habitat workshop open to all interested persons to learn about this beloved native species that desperately needs our care.

Local News

