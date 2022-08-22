Photographer Sharon Benson took home the major prize from the 2022 Pix from the Stix photography competition with an image of lightning striking the hills.
Sharon was among the winners announced at the official opening of the PIX exhibition at the Gloucester Gallery on Friday, August 19.
Around 70 people filled the gallery for the first live event the annual competition has been able to hold in two years due to COVID.
Gloucester Arts and Cultural Council Inc (GACCI) president, Anne Keen said the organisation was overwhelmed with close to 90 entries received this year.
"Thanks to the hard working PIX committee over the past two years, who kept the competition going through some pretty challenging times, we've been able to keep the momentum going," Anne said.
"We haven't seen this many entries in several years and it's great to see such a big crowd back in the gallery."
Competition judge, Scott Calvin delivered an engaging presentation explaining why he choose the winners and also gave a special mention to several other images he found impressive.
Scott explained how he judges photography competitions.
For him, it's not about the most technically perfect photograph but more about what has been captured and the amount of effort that goes into it.
When it came to the overall major prize winner, Scott knew the moment he saw it.
"It's a brilliant photo. The fact that the lightening was actually captured in real time makes the photo super spectacular," Scott said.
"It clearly deserves the major prize."
The PIX exhibition is on at the Gloucester Gallery, 25 Dension Street, until Sunday, September 11.
The gallery is open from Thursday to Saturday from 10am until 4pm and Sunday from 10am to 1pm.
Entry to the Gloucester Gallery is free.
GACCI would like to thank all the sponsors who help make the competition possible.
Major Prize Sponsor: R&R Property
I am here - Sharon Benson
Faces I Have Met Sponsor: Lovey's Grocers IGA Gloucester
Lie of the Land Sponsor: Gloucester Advocate
The Natural Environment Sponsor: Jacobs Building
Man-Made Sponsor: Gloucester Medico.
Not Your Normal Photo
Absence of Colour Sponsor: Raine and Horne Gloucester
Culture Sponsor: Avon Valley Meats
Junior Sponsor: Gloucester Tyre and Battery
