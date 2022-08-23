Gloucester Magpies go down in entertaining contest

GLOUCESTER Magpies will have to beat Morpeth at Raymond Terrace on Saturday in the Newcastle and Hunter Rugby League minor semi-final to stay alive in the competition.
This follows a 22-16 loss to Dungog Warriors in the opening round of the finals series at Mallabula Sporting Complex.
Advertisement
With both sides at one win each after playing each other in the regular season it was always going to be a tough encounter.
This was evident as it was 30 minutes before the first points were scored. Both forward packs were going at it, neither giving an inch.
Hayden Tull and Darcy Alladice were marshalling the troops well but Dungog`s defence was up to the task. Dungog`s strength is their forward pack and the big front rower seems to be the go to man - hence the first try being scored at the 34th minute mark from a neat offload from him to the second rower to score under the posts.
The conversion took the score to 6-0. Gloucester had a chance to level thing up just before halftime but to the Warriors credit, they held on.
So the second half was similar to the first. Neither side gave an inch and no one really looked dominant. Gloucester had the ball on halfway and Riley Collins went down a short blind side and with some crisp passing found Johnny Cornelius, who drew Dungog's winger in to pass to Jonah Mason, who outsprinted the cover defence to score Gloucester`s first points.
Darcy converted to lock thing up at 6-6. Gloucester then started to make some yards up field and it wasn`t long before we were over again with Todd Ritter finding the line and Darcy`s conversion made it 12-6.
A mistake from the kick-off and a injury to halfback Hayden Tull was not exactly what we wanted. Play stopped for a few minutes while Hayden was treated. After the resumption Dungog went straight threw to score to lock things up again at 12-12. It`s always hard when you lose your half but Riley Collins slotted in and a mistake from Dungog from the kick-off saw a scrum win to Gloucester and fullback Corbin Predebon took the defence on and squeezed through to cross for a good try.
Darcy missed this one so we were back in front 16-12. The next few minutes were entertaining with both sides having opportunities, but great defence held the attacking sides out.
A dropped ball from a Dungog kick on the last gave Dungog some field position and with only six minutes left they crossed for a converted try to go ahead 18-16.
The Magpies didn`t drop their heads and tried everything to score but with no luck. A pushed pass in the last minute saw Dungog scoop up the ball and cross right on the hooter to make the final score 22-16 in a very good game of footy.
Gloucester are very much in the hunt to take this comp out. All the Magpies played well as a team. Our forwards matched the much bigger Dungog pack and the backs have the speed to capitalise on every opportunity. And our bench adds something when they get their chance. - Summy
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.