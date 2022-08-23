Gloucester Advocate

Gloucester Magpies go down in entertaining contest

By Summy
Updated August 23 2022 - 6:45am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Corbin Predebon scores for Gloucester in the clash against Dungog.

GLOUCESTER Magpies will have to beat Morpeth at Raymond Terrace on Saturday in the Newcastle and Hunter Rugby League minor semi-final to stay alive in the competition.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.