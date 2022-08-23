Gloucester Magpies go down in entertaining contest

A mistake from the kick-off and a injury to halfback Hayden Tull was not exactly what we wanted. Play stopped for a few minutes while Hayden was treated. After the resumption Dungog went straight threw to score to lock things up again at 12-12. It`s always hard when you lose your half but Riley Collins slotted in and a mistake from Dungog from the kick-off saw a scrum win to Gloucester and fullback Corbin Predebon took the defence on and squeezed through to cross for a good try.

