Moscow-based violinist, Linda Gilbert has played to audiences across the world and in some of Russia's most prestigious and renowned concert halls.
But, Linda's return to the Manning and a concert at Wingham House last Sunday was one of her favourites.
"The audience was fantastic," Linda said
"The Wingham community truly deserves nothing less than the best of fine music and it was my greatest pleasure to perform in this delightful venue for a highly appreciative audience," she said.
"I have played in many concert halls and cathedrals around the world over the last 30 years; I can honestly say that the 30-strong audience in the cosy Wingham House was, for me, right up there with the most warm and appreciative of audiences for whom I have performed."
Her concert was so extensively enjoyed welcomed many audience members later reflected on the unique performance with the Manning River Times.
"Every moment was so beautifully played by Linda and I fell more in love with music all over again," one mum said.
"I found Linda's music helped clear my mind and relax me. I felt very privileged to be there, as did we all."
Another said she was struck by Linda's passion and knowledge of the music played.
The repertoire included Bach, Kreisler, Paganini, Veracini and Wieniawski.
"Some of this I had not heard before but enjoyed the experience of listening to. The highlight for me was Paganini, which takes violin technique to another level.
"Getting lost in time, escaping into a very special music world, I will never forget and am very grateful for this powerful experience."
To perform JS Bach's magnificent music for solo violin is always the highest honour and to have the privilege to present it for my listeners is always very humbling. I am ever-inspired by the lofty stature of this music.- Moscow-based violinist, Linda Gilbert
Following the concert many urged Linda to return and perform again in the not too distant future
"I sincerely hope to do another Wingham House gala again soon quite simply because the community response was so fantastic and my home region deserves nothing but the best of fine music," Linda said.
"Culture must live on and it was my privilege to share the very essence of it with the listening audience."
For the many who were unable to attend last weekend's event, Linda will perform again this Sunday, August 28 from 2pm at the Seventh Day Adventist Hall, Taree.
An international prizewinner, and one of the few Australian alumni of Moscow State Tchaikovsky Conservatory, Russia, Linda fell in love with the violin through the music of J S Bach.
"To perform J S Bach's magnificent music for solo violin is always the highest honour and to have the privilege to present it for my listeners is always very humbling. I am ever-inspired by the lofty stature of this music.
"I never cease to be amazed at the fact that Bach's music is indeed loved and admired by not just musicians in Europe, but right around the globe.
"If there was ever a time we need to be inspired with brighter hopes for tomorrow, it is now, and the sheer power and beauty of J S Bach's violin music so beautifully does just that."
During her former student days in Russia, Linda regularly featured as a soloist in the Moscow State Tchaikovsky Conservatory's highly prestigious concert series.
She also performed as a member of the Moscow Conservatory Students' Orchestra in the same institution's Bolshoi Zal, one of the world's most famous and highly-regarded concert halls.
In addition, Linda has featured at international festivals and other events at such venues as Bolshoi Zal of Kostroma Symphony Orchestra, St Peter and Paul Cathedral in St Petersburg, Concert Hall of Moscow Central Music School and the Myaskovsky, Rachmaninov and Chamber Halls of Moscow State Tchaikovsky Conservatory.
Now increasingly in demand as a professional soloist and chamber musician, Linda's talent for teaching, especially nurturing young students, has also been recognised and she is regularly invited to give lessons and masterclasses in Australia and abroad.
Tickets are $40 adult, $35 concession, $60 family ticket (two adults, two children under 15) and are available online at www.eventbrite.com/e/linda-gilbert-violin-tickets-390225203087. Tickets are also available for purchase at Bass'n'Blues Music Taree. Tickets will also be available at the door from 1.30pm.
