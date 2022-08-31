Gloucester Advocate

Gloucester Environment Group taught water sampling techniques as part of National Science week

By Steve Robinson
August 31 2022 - 2:00am
Gloucester Environment Group

Readers of the Advocate may be surprised to hear of the many and varied creatures that live in and around our waterways. DNA it seems is not only useful in catching criminals and matching up family members - now it is possible to capture DNA contained in the cells of fishes, amphibians, reptiles, birds, and mammals shed into rivers. These cells may come from skin, hair, scales, feathers, or faeces.

