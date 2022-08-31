Readers of the Advocate may be surprised to hear of the many and varied creatures that live in and around our waterways. DNA it seems is not only useful in catching criminals and matching up family members - now it is possible to capture DNA contained in the cells of fishes, amphibians, reptiles, birds, and mammals shed into rivers. These cells may come from skin, hair, scales, feathers, or faeces.
As part of a National Science week activity, Gloucester Environment Group was one of 11 groups in the Mid Coast Council area who were taught the water sampling technique to capture the vertebrate DNA. GEG was funded to collect 6 samples and we decided to take 2 samples from each of 3 sites:- Gloucester River at each end of Gloucester township, Upper Avon River on the Hardwick property and the Bowman River at Bowman Farm Rd Bridge.
The DNA of a number of species has already been examined and our samples were studied to see if they contained matches with the data bank they have so far accumulated. Researchers from the university of Canberra analysed the samples and the results of the various groups' sampling were released this week as part of the Science week celebrations.
We all expect to find evidence of humans and cows. In addition, Gloucester River sampling showed up freshwater eels, Australian smelt (a small, pelagic silvery freshwater fish), flathead gudgeon as well as the smaller dwarf flathead gudgeon, ducks and swans, pigeons and doves, rodents, platypus, and brushtail possums. In the Bowman River evidence was found of freshwater eels, Australian smelt, and cormorants while Upper Avon showed dwarf flathead gudgeon, Australian smelt, eels, bristlebirds, yellow-throated scrub wren, Australian brush turkey, short-eared possum and rodents.
Several groups were keen to find evidence for the Manning River Turtle, but we were warned that some reptiles do not shed their skin all the time and so may be under-represented in a randomly timed sample. Most groups also wanted to know of evidence that platypus had returned, and we were lucky that our Gloucester River samples both from the Caravan Park and King George V Park showed platypus were there. Only 6 sites in this study showed platypus DNA, although the absence of DNA does not prove they are not there.
This is a very new technology and no doubt as the comparative data bank grows and our sampling skills grow, we will gain more valuable information from this non-invasive technology.
