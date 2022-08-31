Several groups were keen to find evidence for the Manning River Turtle, but we were warned that some reptiles do not shed their skin all the time and so may be under-represented in a randomly timed sample. Most groups also wanted to know of evidence that platypus had returned, and we were lucky that our Gloucester River samples both from the Caravan Park and King George V Park showed platypus were there. Only 6 sites in this study showed platypus DNA, although the absence of DNA does not prove they are not there.