This morning, Wednesday August 24, Aussie Ark's Rangers woke to a winter wonderland, with the Barrington Tops facility coated in snow.
The snow will make work for Aussie Ark rangers a little colder, but that won't stop them from providing continual care to some of Australia's most endangered species.
Located high in the heart of the Barrington Tops in NSW at about 1350 meters above sea level, Aussie Ark is not foreign to this change of temperature.
Being already used to the cold weather the animals living at Aussie Ark, especially the Tasmanian devils, are feeling right at home.
"Despite the snow and ice, the team are already out braving the cold to continue providing the best care to our wildlife," operations manager Dean Reid said.
"Most of our animals are incredibly used to the chilly weather. Species like the Tasmanian devil and Eastern quoll especially love this weather - it's like a slice of Tasmania!"
This first blanket of snow occurred right in the midst of Tasmanian devil breeding season, and right before the organisation is prepared to start pouch checking females for joeys. As the devil joeys are being bred during the coldest part of the year, the little ones are surely taking advantage of the warmth in their mum's pouches.
